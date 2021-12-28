Home  >  Overseas

Getting ready to burn omicron away

Oswald Rivas, AFP

Posted at Dec 28 2021 09:29 PM | Updated as of Dec 28 2021 09:47 PM

Saying goodbye to omicron

A woman tapes the word "Omicron" on a handmade doll depicting the COVID-19 variant in Managua, Nicaragua on Monday. The dolls are burned at midnight on December 31 as a tradition of saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming the new. 

