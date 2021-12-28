Saying goodbye to omicron

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Getting ready to burn omicron away Oswald Rivas, AFP Posted at Dec 28 2021 09:29 PM | Updated as of Dec 28 2021 09:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman tapes the word "Omicron" on a handmade doll depicting the COVID-19 variant in Managua, Nicaragua on Monday. The dolls are burned at midnight on December 31 as a tradition of saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming the new. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 omicron Nicaragua New Year omicron doll /video/news/12/28/21/monthly-na-national-covid-19-vax-drive-inihihirit/video/life/12/28/21/alam-nyo-ba-worlds-largest-space-telescope/video/life/12/28/21/pamasko-hatid-sa-mga-tsikiting-sa-sta-rosa-laguna/overseas/12/28/21/ukraine-trains-civilians-to-defend-vs-russian-invasion/news/12/28/21/robredo-seeks-relocation-of-odette-victims-in-dinagat-islands