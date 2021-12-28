NY reports spike in COVID-19 as omicron spreads

MULTIMEDIA

New York City reports spike in COVID-19 cases

Jeenah Moon, Reuters

A woman takes a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a pop-up testing site as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Monday. The New York City Department of Health has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases with a daily average of 14,025 for the last 7 days based on their December 27 update.