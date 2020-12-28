MULTIMEDIA

Vatican under lockdown

Filippo Monteforte, AFP

A policeman patrols on an empty St. Peter's Square as the Pope delivers a private live-streamed weekly Angelus prayer from the palace's library in the Vatican, on Sunday. Vatican adjusted its Christmas rites following Italy’s reimposition of a lockdown from Dec. 24-27, Jan. 1-3 and Jan. 5-6 aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.