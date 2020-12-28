Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Vatican under lockdown Filippo Monteforte, AFP Posted at Dec 28 2020 09:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A policeman patrols on an empty St. Peter's Square as the Pope delivers a private live-streamed weekly Angelus prayer from the palace's library in the Vatican, on Sunday. Vatican adjusted its Christmas rites following Italy’s reimposition of a lockdown from Dec. 24-27, Jan. 1-3 and Jan. 5-6 aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. Read More: COVID-19 Vatican Italy lockdown coronavirus Christmas holidays multimedia multimedia photo /overseas/12/28/20/trump-signs-pandemic-aid-and-spending-bill-source-says/news/12/28/20/amlc-orders-freezing-of-property-funds-tied-to-cpp-npa/sports/12/28/20/nba-another-injury-blow-for-warriors-as-chriss-breaks-leg/sports/12/28/20/nba-mavs-set-first-half-record-in-rout-of-clippers/business/12/28/20/with-money-and-waste-china-fights-for-chip-independence