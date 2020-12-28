Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Japan disallows entry of foreign nationals Issei Kato, Reuters Posted at Dec 28 2020 02:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A visitor and an airline company staff are seen at the arrival gate of Haneda airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo on Monday. Japan disallowed entry of all foreign nationals from Dec. 28 until the end of January 2021 following the detection of the new variant of the coronavirus disease from Britain, according to local news. Japan halts new entries from around world over new virus variant Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus new variant UK travel ban Japan /spotlight/12/28/20/beyond-covid-19-mental-health-antibiotic-resistance-and-other-health-woes-in-2021/life/12/28/20/16-food-trays-you-can-order-for-media-noche-new-years-day-feasts/news/12/28/20/duterte-signs-p45-trillion-2021-national-budget/news/12/28/20/duterte-orders-gratuity-pay-for-contractual-job-order-govt-workers/overseas/12/28/20/indonesia-bans-international-visitors-for-2-weeks-over-new-virus-variant