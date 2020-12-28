Home  >  Overseas

Japan disallows entry of foreign nationals

Issei Kato, Reuters

Posted at Dec 28 2020 02:47 PM

A visitor and an airline company staff are seen at the arrival gate of Haneda airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo on Monday. Japan disallowed entry of all foreign nationals from Dec. 28 until the end of January 2021 following the detection of the new variant of the coronavirus disease from Britain, according to local news.

