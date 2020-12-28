Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

EU countries administer COVID-19 vaccine

Emilio Morenatti, AP

Posted at Dec 28 2020 09:20 AM

EU countries administer COVID-19 vaccine

Nurse Idoia Crespo prepares a vaccine against the Coronavirus at a nursing home in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer have arrived across the European Union, authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   vaccine   BioNTech and Pfizer   Barcelona   Spain   multimedia   multimedia photo  