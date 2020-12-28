MULTIMEDIA

EU countries administer COVID-19 vaccine

Emilio Morenatti, AP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Nurse Idoia Crespo prepares a vaccine against the Coronavirus at a nursing home in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer have arrived across the European Union, authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday.