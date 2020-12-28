MULTIMEDIA
EU countries administer COVID-19 vaccine
Emilio Morenatti, AP
Posted at Dec 28 2020 09:20 AM
Nurse Idoia Crespo prepares a vaccine against the Coronavirus at a nursing home in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer have arrived across the European Union, authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday.
