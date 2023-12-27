Trying to earn a living amid war

Home  >  Overseas

Zain Jaafar, AFP

Posted at Dec 27 2023 04:47 PM | Updated as of Dec 27 2023 04:48 PM

A Palestinian vendor sells bread off a cart by a damaged building in the aftermath of an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees near the northern city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. The Israeli operation in the Palestinian refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank left six people dead and several others wounded, according to the Palestinian ministry of health. 

