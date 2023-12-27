Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

After-Christmas tear down

Alex Pavleski, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 27 2023 07:03 PM

After-Christmas tear down

A laborer dismantles decorations at a Christmas Market in Shanghai, China on Wednesday. Christmas celebration events in Shanghai have become cherished and popular not only among foreigners but among local youngsters as well. 

Read More:  Christmas   Christmas Market   China   Shanghai  