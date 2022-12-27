MULTIMEDIA

'Colossal' winter storm hits US

Joed Viera, AFP

Vehicles are seen abandoned in heavy snowfall in downtown Buffalo, New York, on Monday. US emergency crews counted the grim costs of a colossal winter storm that brought Christmas chaos to millions, especially in hard-hit western New York, where the death toll reached 25 on Monday in what authorities described as a "war with mother nature."