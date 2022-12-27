MULTIMEDIA
'Colossal' winter storm hits US
Joed Viera, AFP
Posted at Dec 27 2022 08:23 PM
Vehicles are seen abandoned in heavy snowfall in downtown Buffalo, New York, on Monday. US emergency crews counted the grim costs of a colossal winter storm that brought Christmas chaos to millions, especially in hard-hit western New York, where the death toll reached 25 on Monday in what authorities described as a "war with mother nature."
