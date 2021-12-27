South Africa pays tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

MULTIMEDIA

South Africa pays tribute to anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu

Rodger Bosch, AFP

A faint purple glow lights up Table Mountain in honor of the memory of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Laureate, in Cape Town, South Africa in this photo taken on Sunday. South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on December 26, 2021, aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.