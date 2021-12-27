Massive flooding in Bahia state, Brazil

MULTIMEDIA

Dams burst, cause massive flooding in Bahia, Brazil

Leonardo Benassatto, Reuters

An aerial photo shows the flooding caused by the overflowing Cachoeira river in Itabuna, Bahia state, Brazil, Sunday. Two dams, including the Igua dam, on the Verruga river near the city of Vitoria da Conquista, gave way in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia after weeks of heavy rains, swamping already swollen local rivers as flooding hit towns across the region, Brazilian authorities said on Sunday.