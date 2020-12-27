Home  >  Overseas

Evgeniy Sofiychuk, AP

Posted at Dec 27 2020 05:40 PM

Santa swims in ice cold water

A man dressed as Santa Claus or Father Frost swims in the ice cold water during a frosty day in Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, Saturday. The temperature in Omsk dropped down to -32 degree Celsius (-25,6 degree Fahrenheit).

