MULTIMEDIA
Santa swims in ice cold water
Evgeniy Sofiychuk, AP
Posted at Dec 27 2020 05:40 PM
A man dressed as Santa Claus or Father Frost swims in the ice cold water during a frosty day in Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, Saturday. The temperature in Omsk dropped down to -32 degree Celsius (-25,6 degree Fahrenheit).
- /news/12/27/20/covid-19-cases-sa-pilipinas-469886-na
- /news/12/27/20/balikan-mga-tinalakay-sa-pulong-tungkol-sa-bagong-covid-19-variant
- /spotlight/12/27/20/holidays-in-a-pandemic-heres-what-happened-in-1918
- /sports/12/27/20/thirdy-neophoenix-absorb-huge-loss-against-akita-happinets
- /news/12/27/20/mag-inang-binaril-ng-pulis-sa-tarlac-hinatid-na-sa-huling-hantungan