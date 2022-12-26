MULTIMEDIA
Indian Muslims participate in Christmas event
Farooq Khan, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 26 2022 06:35 PM
Muslim women wearing veils and Hijab take a selfie as they participate in a Christmas event to promote communal harmony and brotherhood during Christmas celebrations at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar, India on Sunday. Srinagar is a largely Islamic city in northern India, with 95 percent of the population being Muslims.
