On Christmas Day, Pope Francis prays for world's healing

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA On Christmas, Pope Francis urges world to resolve conflicts Vatican Media via Reuters Posted at Dec 26 2021 01:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday. Pope Francis raised concern on the apparent polarization in personal and international relationships and urged individuals and world leaders to hold dialogues to resolve conflicts. READ: Shun polarization, try dialogue to heal divided world, Pope says at Christmas Read More: Christmas Christmas Day Pope Francis Urib et Orbi Christmas message /video/entertainment/12/26/21/asap-balikan-ang-trending-hits-sa-tiktok-ngayong-2021/entertainment/12/26/21/armi-millare-leaves-up-dharma-down/sports/12/26/21/how-badolato-inspired-triumphant-basilan-coach-cabiltes/video/life/12/26/21/throwback-merry-galo-sa-pasko-kay-nanay-elena/news/12/26/21/2-umanoy-rebelde-patay-sa-engkuwentro-sa-araw-ng-pasko