On Christmas, Pope Francis urges world to resolve conflicts

Vatican Media via Reuters

Posted at Dec 26 2021 01:28 PM

On Christmas Day, Pope Francis prays for world's healing

Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday. Pope Francis raised concern on the apparent polarization in personal and international relationships and urged individuals and world leaders to hold dialogues to resolve conflicts. 

