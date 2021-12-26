Celebrating Christmas in tornado-hit Kentucky

MULTIMEDIA

Christmas amid devastation in tornado-hit Kentucky

Viber

Steely Vanlue, dressed as Mrs. Claus, and Troy Black, dressed as Santa Claus, pass by a destroyed home on Christmas Eve in a heavily damaged neighborhood after tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, U.S., Friday. At least 100 people were reported killed after tornadoes tore a 200-mile path through six states in the Midwest and South, demolishing homes and leveling businesses, causing $5 billion in insured losses, according to preliminary estimates.