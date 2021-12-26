Celebrating Christmas in tornado-hit Kentucky

MULTIMEDIA
Christmas amid devastation in tornado-hit Kentucky
Jon Cherry, Reuters
Posted at Dec 26 2021 11:21 AM
Steely Vanlue, dressed as Mrs. Claus, and Troy Black, dressed as Santa Claus, pass by a destroyed home on Christmas Eve in a heavily damaged neighborhood after tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, U.S., Friday. At least 100 people were reported killed after tornadoes tore a 200-mile path through six states in the Midwest and South, demolishing homes and leveling businesses, causing $5 billion in insured losses, according to preliminary estimates.
- /entertainment/12/26/21/season-2-of-netflix-series-bridgerton-drops-march-25
- /sports/12/26/21/villa-boss-gerrard-tests-positive-for-covid-19
- /sports/12/26/21/tennis-canadas-shapovalov-tests-positive-for-covid-19
- /entertainment/12/26/21/sandara-parks-christmas-wish-to-return-to-ph
- /sports/12/26/21/nfl-rodgers-and-packers-hold-on-for-win-over-browns