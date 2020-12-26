Home  >  Overseas

Greece receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Yorgos Karahalis, AP

Posted at Dec 26 2020 05:03 PM

Two employees of a Greek healthcare logistics company unload a box containing vaccines against COVID-19, at Kryoneri village, near Athens, Greece on Saturday. The first batch of vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in Greece and first inoculations are expected to take place at reference hospitals in Athens on Sunday. 

