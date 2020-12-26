Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Greece receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Yorgos Karahalis, AP Posted at Dec 26 2020 05:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Two employees of a Greek healthcare logistics company unload a box containing vaccines against COVID-19, at Kryoneri village, near Athens, Greece on Saturday. The first batch of vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in Greece and first inoculations are expected to take place at reference hospitals in Athens on Sunday. Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Greece coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine vaccine multimedia multimedia photos /business/12/26/20/china-to-leapfrog-us-as-worlds-biggest-economy-by-2028-think-tank/news/12/26/20/dilg-sa-firework-sellers-alamin-kung-puwedeng-magbenta-sa-inyong-lugar/news/12/26/20/walang-putol-kuryente-hanggang-enero-31-meralco/overseas/12/26/20/s-korea-logs-second-highest-daily-tally-of-covid-19-cases-amid-prison-church-outbreaks/overseas/12/26/20/thailand-confirms-110-new-covid-19-infections