Celebrating Christmas Mass outdoors

Mario Tama, AFP

Father Rafael Saiz celebrates Christmas Mass outdoors at St. Mary's Catholic Church beneath a tent with social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Christmas in Los Angeles, California. California has become the first state to hit 2 million COVID-19 cases. Southern California remains at zero percent of its remaining ICU (Intensive Care Unit) bed capacity amid a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.