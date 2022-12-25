MULTIMEDIA

Christmas mass in Bethlehem

Ahmad Gharabili, Pool/EPA-EFE

Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, holds a midnight Christmas mass at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem on Sunday. The Church of the Nativity is one of the oldest continuously operating churches worldwide and is built over the cave that tradition marks as the birthplace of Christ, and considered sacred by followers of Christianity.