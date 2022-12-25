Home  >  Overseas

Ahmad Gharabili, Pool/EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 25 2022 11:48 AM

Christmas mass in Bethlehem

Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, holds a midnight Christmas mass at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem on Sunday. The Church of the Nativity is one of the oldest continuously operating churches worldwide and is built over the cave that tradition marks as the birthplace of Christ, and considered sacred by followers of Christianity. 

