With the people in spirit

Vatican Media, via Reuters

Posted at Dec 25 2020 12:03 PM

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Thursday. Pope Francis reminded the faithful to follow civil authorities' guidelines on the pandemic, even as only a few people were able to participate in the traditional eve mass due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) regulations. 

