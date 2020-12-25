MULTIMEDIA
The big and small of it
Maya Alleruzzo, AP
Posted at Dec 25 2020 01:47 PM
A child dressed as Santa Claus, right, rings a bell for Jerusalem's Santa Claus as they walk with volunteers from a Catholic men's group distributing presents to children on Christmas Eve in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday. With the coronavirus dampening Christmas celebrations this year, the men's group organized gifts to families free of charge.
