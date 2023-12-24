No public Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

MULTIMEDIA

Bethlehem cancels public Christmas celebrations in solidarity with Gazans

Wisam Hashlamoun, EPA-EFE

A priest holds a Mass at the grotto of the Church of Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on Sunday. Church leaders in the historical Christian town of Bethlehem, traditionally revered as the birthplace of Jesus, have announced the cancelation of public Christmas celebrations this year in solidarity with the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Christmas activities will be limited to worship and prayer, without the usual Christmas lights and tree.



