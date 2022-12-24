MULTIMEDIA

'Holy Night' in St. Peter's Basilica

Riccardo Antimiani, EPA-EFE

An installation called 'Holy Night' (Welcome to Europe) created by the street artist known as Harry Greb is placed near St. Peter's Basilica, in Rome, Italy, Friday. The artwork, featuring the crib figurines with life jackets, aims to represent through the symbolism of the nativity the difficulties and dramatic reality of migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and all those who flee from life-threatening situations in search for rights, hope and solidarity.