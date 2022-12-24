Chile forest fire razes 400 homes

MULTIMEDIA

400 houses damaged in Chile forest fire

Javier Torres, AFP

Aerial view of houses destroyed by a forest fire that affected the hills of Vina del Mar, in the Valparaiso region, Chile, taken on Friday. At least 2 people died and some 400 homes were damaged or destroyed in a fire that broke out Thursday in the Chilean seaside resort of Vina del Mar, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency.



