3 killed in central Paris shooting

3 killed, 4 injured in central Paris shooting

Thomas Samson, AFP

Protestors clash with French riot police officers following a statement by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin at the site where several shots were fired along rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, in Paris on Friday. Three people were killed and 3 injured in a shooting in central Paris on Dec. 23, police and prosecutors said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested. The motives of the gunman remain unclear, with 2 of the 4 injured left in a serious condition, the French officials said