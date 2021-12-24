Tokyo confirms community spread of omicron variant

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Visiting Senso-ji amid COVID-19 pandemic Issei Kato, Reuters Posted at Dec 24 2021 05:55 PM | Updated as of Dec 24 2021 06:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Visitors wearing protective face masks walk at Senso-ji temple at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. The Tokyo government on Friday reported its first case of community transmission of the omicron variant making the capital the latest area to confirm the spread of the highly contagious strain. First community spread of omicron variant confirmed in Tokyo Read More: coronavirus COVID19 omicron Tokyo Japan Senso-ji temple /news/12/24/21/mga-proyekto-para-sa-mga-yolanda-survivor-nasira-ng-bagyong-odette/video/news/12/24/21/watch-duterte-wishes-filipinos-a-christmas-full-of-hope-courage/news/12/24/21/dbm-releases-p1-billion-for-typhoon-ravaged-areas/news/12/24/21/ports-terminals-swamped-as-crowds-try-to-leave-cebu-city/overseas/12/24/21/myanmar-airstrikes-displace-more-people-along-border