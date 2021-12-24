Home  >  Overseas

Visiting Senso-ji amid COVID-19 pandemic

Issei Kato, Reuters

Tokyo confirms community spread of omicron variant

Visitors wearing protective face masks walk at Senso-ji temple at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. The Tokyo government on Friday reported its first case of community transmission of the omicron variant making the capital the latest area to confirm the spread of the highly contagious strain.


 

