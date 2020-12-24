MULTIMEDIA
Somewhere over the rainbow
Peter Cziborra, Reuters
Posted at Dec 24 2020 11:38 AM
Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain, Wednesday. UK recently heightened its COVID-19 restrictions after 2 cases of a new variant of the coronavirus were reported in the country, prompting several countries to impose travel bans to and from the UK.
