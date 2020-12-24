Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Somewhere over the rainbow

Peter Cziborra, Reuters

Posted at Dec 24 2020 11:38 AM

Somewhere over the rainbow

Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain, Wednesday. UK recently heightened its COVID-19 restrictions after 2 cases of a new variant of the coronavirus were reported in the country, prompting several countries to impose travel bans to and from the UK.

