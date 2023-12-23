MULTIMEDIA
Christmas rush in London
Henry Nicholls, AFP
Posted at Dec 23 2023 04:19 PM
Shoppers walk past shops on Regent Street on the final weekday before Christmas in London on Friday. Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter and flatlined in the previous three months, official data showed Friday, raising fears of a recession before an election due next year.
