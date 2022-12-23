Heavy snow, bitter cold in Chicago

MULTIMEDIA

Winter storm Elliot hits Chicago

Kamil Krzaczynski, AFP

A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk during a winter storm ahead of the Christmas holiday outside the Union Station, in Chicago on Thursday. More than 2,200 flights were canceled across the United States by Thursday afternoon as a massive winter storm named Elliot upended holiday travel plans with a triple threat of heavy snow, howling winds and bitter cold.



