Heavy snow, bitter cold in Chicago

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Winter storm Elliot hits Chicago Kamil Krzaczynski, AFP Posted at Dec 23 2022 10:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk during a winter storm ahead of the Christmas holiday outside the Union Station, in Chicago on Thursday. More than 2,200 flights were canceled across the United States by Thursday afternoon as a massive winter storm named Elliot upended holiday travel plans with a triple threat of heavy snow, howling winds and bitter cold. Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US ABS-CBN Weather Center Read More: winter storm Winter strom Elliot Chicago Illinois USA /video/life/12/26/22/balikan-ibat-ibang-hayop-na-itinampok-ng-kbyn/overseas/12/26/22/china-18-miners-trapped-after-gold-mine-collapse/video/life/12/26/22/balikan-sakripisyo-ng-mga-manggagawang-pinoy/overseas/12/26/22/malaysia-campsite-landslide-search-ends-with-31-dead/overseas/12/26/22/22-dead-as-savage-us-blizzard-cuts-power-snarls-travel