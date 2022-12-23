2 killed, 400 homes damaged in Chile forest fire

MULTIMEDIA

2 killed, 400 homes damaged in Vina del Mar, Chile forest fire

Javier Torres, AFP

A forest fire affects the hills of Vina del Mar, where hundreds of houses are located, in the Valparaiso Region, Chile, on Friday. At least 2 people died and some 400 homes have been damaged or destroyed in a fire that broke out Thursday in the Chilean seaside resort of Vina del Mar, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency.