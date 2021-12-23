Diving Santa in Bali

MULTIMEDIA
Underwater dining with Santa
Fikri Yusuf, Antara Foto via Reuters
Posted at Dec 23 2021 07:09 PM
A worker arranges a table as divers wearing Christmas costumes perform at Koral Restaurant aquarium ahead of Christmas celebrations in Badung, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday. A group of tourism operators are calling on the government to ease requirements for entry to the island as the island’s tourism sector reels from the pandemic, receiving only 45 international tourists arriving from January to October 2021.
