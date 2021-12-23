Diving Santa in Bali

MULTIMEDIA

Underwater dining with Santa

Fikri Yusuf, Antara Foto via Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A worker arranges a table as divers wearing Christmas costumes perform at Koral Restaurant aquarium ahead of Christmas celebrations in Badung, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday. A group of tourism operators are calling on the government to ease requirements for entry to the island as the island’s tourism sector reels from the pandemic, receiving only 45 international tourists arriving from January to October 2021.