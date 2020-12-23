MULTIMEDIA

Restricted reunion

Cecilia Fabiano, LaPresse via AP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Relatives touch each other's hand through a plastic film screen and a glass to avoid contracting COVID-19 at the San Raffaele center in Rome, Tuesday. Italians are easing into a holiday season full of restrictions, and are barred from traveling to other regions except for valid reasons like work or health. Travel beyond the city or town borders will be blocked, with some allowance for very limited personal visits in the same region starting Christmas eve.