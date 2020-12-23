MULTIMEDIA
Restricted reunion
Cecilia Fabiano, LaPresse via AP
Posted at Dec 23 2020 09:56 AM
Relatives touch each other's hand through a plastic film screen and a glass to avoid contracting COVID-19 at the San Raffaele center in Rome, Tuesday. Italians are easing into a holiday season full of restrictions, and are barred from traveling to other regions except for valid reasons like work or health. Travel beyond the city or town borders will be blocked, with some allowance for very limited personal visits in the same region starting Christmas eve.
