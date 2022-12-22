Home  >  Overseas

Ukraine President Zelensky meets with Biden, US Congress

Drew Angerer, Getty Images via AFP

U.S. President Joe Biden (right) and first lady Jill Biden (left) welcome President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (center) to the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Zelensky met with President Biden on his first known trip outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, and discussed continuing military aid. Zelensky also addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday evening. 

