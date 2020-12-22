Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

Janice Wei, National Park Service via AP

Posted at Dec 22 2020 11:58 AM

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

People watch an eruption from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on the Big Island on Sunday, in this photo provided by the National Park Service. The volcano shot steam and an ash cloud into the atmosphere which lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said early Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. 

Read More:  Kilauea   Big Island   Hawaii   National Park Service   eruption   multimedia   multimedia photo  