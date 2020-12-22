MULTIMEDIA
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts
Janice Wei, National Park Service via AP
Posted at Dec 22 2020 11:58 AM
People watch an eruption from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on the Big Island on Sunday, in this photo provided by the National Park Service. The volcano shot steam and an ash cloud into the atmosphere which lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said early Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
