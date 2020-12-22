MULTIMEDIA

Australian diagnostics company produces COVID-19 home test unit

Patrick Hamilton, AFP

Employees work on the production line of a COVID-19 coronavirus home test unit in this photo taken at the production facility of Australian digital diagnostics company Ellume in Brisbane on Tuesday. Ellume has been granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to produce the first rapid at-home test for COVID-19, which the company plans to roll out at three million units in January 2021.

The over-the-counter kit will be available at $30 and is estimated to produce results in 20 minutes.

