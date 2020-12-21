MULTIMEDIA

No entry in France

William Edwards, AFP

A sign alerts customers that the border crossing to France is closed at the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent, southeast England on Monday as a string of countries banned travelers all but unaccompanied freight arriving from the United Kingdom, due to the rapid spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain. Britain's critical south coast port at Dover said on Sunday it was closing to all accompanied freight and passengers due to the French border restrictions "until further notice."