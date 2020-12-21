MULTIMEDIA

Moderna distributes COVID-19 vaccine around the US

Paul Sancya, AP/Pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Sunday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices pushed for the prioritization of essential frontline workers as Moderna distributes the second approved COVID-19 vaccine in the US.