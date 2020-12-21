Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Moderna distributes COVID-19 vaccine around the US Paul Sancya, AP/Pool Posted at Dec 21 2020 02:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Sunday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices pushed for the prioritization of essential frontline workers as Moderna distributes the second approved COVID-19 vaccine in the US. Moderna COVID-19 shots leave warehouses, widening US immunization push US begins rolling out Moderna vaccine: official Read More: COVID-19 McKesson distribution center coronavirus coronavirus vaccine US CDC /news/12/21/20/pure-evil-senators-blame-impunity-for-cold-blooded-police-killing-of-mother-and-son/sports/12/21/20/solon-wants-review-of-voucher-system-for-athletes/entertainment/12/21/20/netflix-to-stream-popular-rom-com-bl-web-series-gaya-sa-pelikula/news/12/21/20/palace-duterte-wont-protect-cop-who-killed-woman-son-in-tarlac/business/12/21/20/presyo-ng-langis-tataas-sa-disyembre-22