Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Shanghai opens community-based fever clinics to meet treatment, medication demand

Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 20 2022 08:58 PM

Shanghai opens fever clinics to meet demand

A man takes a coronavirus PCR test in a street booth set to be changed to fever clinics in upcoming days, in Shanghai, China on Tuesday. Shanghai city opened 2,594 community-based fever clinics due to the rising demand for treatment and medication, the Shanghai Health Commission announced on December 19. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   fever clinic   PCR test   China   Shanghai  