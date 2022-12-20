Shanghai opens fever clinics to meet demand

MULTIMEDIA
Shanghai opens community-based fever clinics to meet treatment, medication demand
Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 20 2022 08:58 PM
A man takes a coronavirus PCR test in a street booth set to be changed to fever clinics in upcoming days, in Shanghai, China on Tuesday. Shanghai city opened 2,594 community-based fever clinics due to the rising demand for treatment and medication, the Shanghai Health Commission announced on December 19.
