Feels a lot like Christmas in Japan

Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

Shoppers walk out of a department store as Christmas decorations are displayed in Tokyo on Tuesday. Japan's central bank tweaked its longstanding monetary easing program on Tuesday, in a surprise move that saw the yen strengthen quickly against the US dollar as the greenback fell from a daily high of 137 yen to 133 yen within minutes of the decision while Tokyo stock markets fell.