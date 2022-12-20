Home  >  Overseas

Feels a lot like Christmas in Japan

Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

Posted at Dec 20 2022 06:09 PM

Shoppers walk out of a department store as Christmas decorations are displayed in Tokyo on Tuesday. Japan's central bank tweaked its longstanding monetary easing program on Tuesday, in a surprise move that saw the yen strengthen quickly against the US dollar as the greenback fell from a daily high of 137 yen to 133 yen within minutes of the decision while Tokyo stock markets fell. 

