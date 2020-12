MULTIMEDIA

Thailand closes shrimp market after spike in COVID-19 cases

Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters

A migrant worker stands next to barbed wire in front of a closed shrimp market, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Samut Sakhon province, in Thailand, Sunday. Thailand confirmed on Sunday 576 new coronavirus cases, including 516 cases involving migrant workers linked to a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon.