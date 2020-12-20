Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

London imposes new COVID-19 restriction as cases rise

Alberto Pezzali AP Photo

Posted at Dec 20 2020 12:30 PM

London imposes new COVID-19 restriction as cases rise

A man wears a face mask while he walks and is reflected into a puddle in Regent Street, ahead of the new Tier-4 restriction measures, in London, Saturday. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Christmas gatherings cannot go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England as he imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions to curb rapidly spreading infections.

Read More:  COVID-19   London   UK   coronavirus   restrictions   Holiday   Tier-4 restrictions   multimedia   multimedia photo  