North Korea launches ICBM amid warning from South, US

KCNA via EPA/EFE

Posted at Dec 19 2023 04:27 PM

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un (3-R) and his daughter Ju-ae (2-R) inspecting the launch of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Monday. According to KCNA, the ICBM flew 1,002.3 kilometers for 4,415 seconds at a maximum altitude of 6,518.2 km before 'accurately' hitting the East Sea. 

