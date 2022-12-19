Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thai naval vessel sinks; 31 sailors missing Royal Thai Navy/AFP/ Handout Posted at Dec 19 2022 04:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This handout photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 and released on Dec. 19 by the Royal Thai Navy shows the HTMS Sukhotha warship on its side before sinking in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Bang Saphan district in Prachuab Kiri Khan province. At least 31 navy personnel were missing at sea after the vessel floundered in the Gulf of Thailand, a spokesperson said Monday. Read More: Royal Thai Navy HTMS Sukhotha Gulf of Thailand Bang Saphan district Prachuab Kiri Khan province /news/12/19/22/328-inmates-pinalaya-ng-doj-bucor/sports/12/19/22/batang-pinoy-archers-fernandez-magbojos-rake-5-golds-each/sports/12/19/22/uaap-ust-ue-retain-judo-championships/sports/12/19/22/nba-jokics-40-point-triple-double-carries-nuggets/news/12/19/22/31-thai-sailors-missing-after-vessel-sinks-navy