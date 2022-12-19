MULTIMEDIA

Thai naval vessel sinks; 31 sailors missing

This handout photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 and released on Dec. 19 by the Royal Thai Navy shows the HTMS Sukhotha warship on its side before sinking in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Bang Saphan district in Prachuab Kiri Khan province. At least 31 navy personnel were missing at sea after the vessel floundered in the Gulf of Thailand, a spokesperson said Monday.