Practicing for the real thing

Handout, Mexico's Presidency via Reuters
Posted at Dec 19 2020 02:59 PM

Police officers and soldiers escort a delivery van as part of a drill delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. Pfizer Inc. earlier said it was confident in its ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.

Pfizer says not facing production issues with COVID-19 vaccine

PH's neighboring countries set to receive COVID vaccines from Pfizer