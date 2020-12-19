MULTIMEDIA

Practicing for the real thing

Handout, Mexico's Presidency via Reuters

Police officers and soldiers escort a delivery van as part of a drill delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. Pfizer Inc. earlier said it was confident in its ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.