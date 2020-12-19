Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Practicing for the real thing

Handout, Mexico's Presidency via Reuters

Posted at Dec 19 2020 02:59 PM

Practicing for the real thing

Police officers and soldiers escort a delivery van as part of a drill delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. Pfizer Inc. earlier said it was confident in its ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.

 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   COVID vaccine   coronavirus vaccine   Pfizer-BioNTech   vaccine   Mexico   delivery drill   multimedia   multimedia photos  