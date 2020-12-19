MULTIMEDIA
India's COVID-19 infections hit 10 million
Adnan Abidi, Reuters
Posted at Dec 19 2020 05:06 PM
A health care worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease at a market area in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on Saturday. India’s COVID-19 cases breached 10 million on Saturday, making it the world’s second highest after the United States.
