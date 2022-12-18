MULTIMEDIA

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 602

Aditya Aji, AFP

Villagers work to demolish a building that was badly damaged by an earthquake in November, at Gasol village in Cianjur, Indonesia on Saturday. The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's main island Java on Nov. 21 has jumped by hundreds to 602, a local administration official said on Dec. 16, after authorities verified unreported casualties across the worst-hit town.

