MULTIMEDIA Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 602 Aditya Aji, AFP Posted at Dec 18 2022 11:44 AM Villagers work to demolish a building that was badly damaged by an earthquake in November, at Gasol village in Cianjur, Indonesia on Saturday. The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's main island Java on Nov. 21 has jumped by hundreds to 602, a local administration official said on Dec. 16, after authorities verified unreported casualties across the worst-hit town.