MULTIMEDIA

No need to call Lazarus

Adalberto Roque, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Priests wearing face masks, shields and gloves gesture as they receive pilgrims during the Saint Lazarus procession in El Rincon, Havana province, Cuba, on Thursday. Cuba has 9,771 cases with 8,770 recoveries and 137 deaths, according to the COVID-19 monitoring site worldometers.info.

Read More: covid19 coronavirus Cuba church religion procession health