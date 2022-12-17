MULTIMEDIA

Peru protests continue

Bienvenido Velasco, EPA-EFE

A woman holds a sign reading 'Please, no more injured, no more dead' in front of police officers separating protesters opposed to the government and pro-government supporters during a 'March for Peace', in Lima, Peru on Friday. Members of the police separated the opposition protesters who are calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte from the sympathizers, who were marching in support of the government and state security forces.