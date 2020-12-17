Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

New York braces for a snowstorm

Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Posted at Dec 17 2020 10:22 AM

New York braces for a snowstorm

A person wearing an Elmo costume stands under the snow in Times Square in New York City, on Wednesday as Storm Gail hits the East coast. The Tri-State area is bracing for a major snowstorm. 
 

Read More:  Elmo   New York   USA   snow storm  