Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA New York braces for a snowstorm Timothy A. Clary, AFP Posted at Dec 17 2020 10:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A person wearing an Elmo costume stands under the snow in Times Square in New York City, on Wednesday as Storm Gail hits the East coast. The Tri-State area is bracing for a major snowstorm. Read More: Elmo New York USA snow storm /life/12/17/20/new-activity-book-aims-to-educate-kids-about-covid-19-pandemic/sports/12/17/20/football-blue-haired-mbappe-helps-psg-keep-pace-with-lille/sports/12/17/20/football-firmino-sinks-spurs-as-liverpool-go-top-10-man-arsenal-held/sports/12/17/20/football-bayern-keep-pace-with-leverkusen-as-lewandowski-reaches-milestone/business/12/17/20/texas-nine-us-states-accuse-google-of-working-with-facebook-to-break-antitrust-law