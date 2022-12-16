MULTIMEDIA

Unrest turns bloody in Peru

Aldair Mejia, EPA-EFE

A person shouts slogans while holding a sign against President Dina Boluarte, as members of the police stand nearby during a demonstration outside the Palace of Justice in Lima, Peru, on Thursday.

Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo, who was ousted as president and detained after he tried to dissolve the legislature and announced he would rule by decree. Castillo's removal from office has sparked protests across the country, with the death toll now at 15, according to the health ministry and regional authorities.