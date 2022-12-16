Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Kyiv residents seek shelter amid air raid alert Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 16 2022 07:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People take shelter in a subway station during an air raid alert in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. A wave of Russian missile attacks on December 16 targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other parts of the country. Read More: Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Ukraine war Kyiv air raid alert air raid /video/news/12/16/22/panukalang-p5268-t-national-budget-nilagdaan-na-ni-marcos/video/news/12/16/22/dti-nanindigang-kasya-ang-p500-sa-simpleng-noche-buena/entertainment/12/16/22/50-abs-cbn-singers-in-new-version-of-2022-christmas-id-song/business/12/16/22/marcos-approves-2023-2028-ph-development-plan/entertainment/12/16/22/bugoy-carino-family-enjoy-beach-vacation-in-zambales