Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Kyiv residents seek shelter amid air raid alert

Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 16 2022 07:43 PM

Kyiv residents seek shelter amid air raid alert

People take shelter in a subway station during an air raid alert in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. A wave of Russian missile attacks on December 16 targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other parts of the country. 

Read More:  Ukraine   Russia   Ukraine conflict   Ukraine war   Kyiv   air raid alert   air raid  