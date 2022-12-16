Christmas in Qatar

MULTIMEDIA

Christmas tree in Doha

Martin Divisek, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman sits on the stairs as a Christmas tree stands behind her outside the Catholic Church of Our Lady of the Rosary on the outskirts of Doha, Qatar on Friday. The church is located, along with churches of other Christian denominations, at the Religious Complex in Abu Hamour and the Sunday Mass is held on the weekend days of the conservative Muslim country. The church was consecrated and dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary in March 2009.